Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 127.1% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,549 shares of company stock worth $293,126. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

