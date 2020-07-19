Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 725 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 28.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Biogen by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 589,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,443,000 after purchasing an additional 131,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 318.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.96.

Shares of BIIB opened at $281.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.19 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

