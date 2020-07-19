Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $56.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

