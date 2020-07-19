Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDN. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,238.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $107,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE BDN opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $145.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.