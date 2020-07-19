Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medifast by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Medifast by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medifast by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after acquiring an additional 56,297 shares during the period.

Get Medifast alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Medifast from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Medifast in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medifast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

In other news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,811,537.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $335,448.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,540.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $159.58 on Friday. Medifast Inc has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $162.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.02 and a 200-day moving average of $96.68.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.60. Medifast had a return on equity of 65.66% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medifast Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.