Iowa State Bank Buys 110 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,477.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,731.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,233.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,808.74.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

