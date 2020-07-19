Horrell Capital Management Inc. Buys 5 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after acquiring an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after acquiring an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,808.74.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,731.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,233.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.52, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

