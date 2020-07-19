Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,731.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,233.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,808.74.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.