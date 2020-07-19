Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after buying an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,731.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,233.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,808.74.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 469 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S
Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 469 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S
Duke Energy Corp Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC
Duke Energy Corp Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC
Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 2,607 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington
Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 2,607 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington
Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 725 Shares of Biogen Inc
Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 725 Shares of Biogen Inc
Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF
Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF
Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust
Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report