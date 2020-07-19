UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 35 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.9% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $94,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,731.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,233.59. The stock has a market cap of $1,477.36 billion, a PE ratio of 141.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,808.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

