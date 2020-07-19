Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,808.74.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,731.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,233.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

