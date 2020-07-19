Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 360,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after buying an additional 37,565 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 18,948 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,770,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Compass Point cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,467,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,241.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 282,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,230,421. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $32.40 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

