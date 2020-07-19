Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,500.84 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $211.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,794.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,085.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $759.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $278.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,686.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total value of $158,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,765.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,048 shares of company stock worth $19,064,779. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Nord/LB restated a “sell” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $707.19.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

