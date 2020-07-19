Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 2,004 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 354,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.12. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $35.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.28.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

