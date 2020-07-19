Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.12.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $135.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.76 and its 200-day moving average is $127.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.31. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

