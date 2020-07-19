Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,856 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,244,610,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,277,651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,429,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,335,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,084,414,000 after purchasing an additional 145,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,137,548 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $935,794,000 after purchasing an additional 424,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,794 shares of company stock valued at $318,107. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

