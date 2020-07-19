Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 5,488 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 3.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 75.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 38,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAP opened at $36.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -277.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Consumer Edge lowered Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.47.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

