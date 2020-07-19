Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 11,066 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,066 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Ciena by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 82.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ciena by 2.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 902.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $480,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 18,600 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $1,045,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,100 shares of company stock worth $5,733,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

