Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.42 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 125.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,497,000 after purchasing an additional 413,875 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.91.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $161.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.78. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 18.03%.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $140,410.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.