James Bozzini Sells 5,208 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO James Bozzini sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $944,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $182.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $221.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.38 and its 200-day moving average is $167.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Workday by 35.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,055,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,814,000 after buying an additional 1,852,603 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,523,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $849,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,497 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $378,091,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $320,599,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,203,000 after acquiring an additional 409,763 shares in the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.29.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

