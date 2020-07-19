TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Position Increased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,789,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 447.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total transaction of $9,302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Graff purchased 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $448.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,907.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 127,823 shares of company stock worth $44,590,021 and have sold 46,048 shares worth $20,632,706. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $432.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.47. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $445.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.86.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.00.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.