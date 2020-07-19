Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $628,000 Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,703.1% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 59,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,021,000 after purchasing an additional 56,303 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 30.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $29,549,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $12,556,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $235,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ opened at $390.22 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $381.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,943 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,952,485.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at $11,395,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,675 shares of company stock worth $9,712,930 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.86.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.