F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Holdings Cut by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,493 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 292.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,192 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $35,377.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,250 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $35,022.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,041,584 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $149.43 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $153.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FFIV. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.20.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

