JMP Securities Boosts Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $29.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.10.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $29.20.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 6,667 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $193,343.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $71,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,045 shares of company stock worth $3,310,684. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after buying an additional 145,796 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 336.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 15,052 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

