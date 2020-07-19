Barclays Begins Coverage on QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

Barclays began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $73.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

QTS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.56.

QTS opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.79 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average is $59.74.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.73 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. QTS Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

In other news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,890.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven C. Bloom sold 7,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $498,796.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,575 shares of company stock worth $17,556,188 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTS. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

