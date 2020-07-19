Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) will report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for MeiraGTx’s earnings. MeiraGTx reported earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MeiraGTx will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MeiraGTx.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.05. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 313.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter.

MGTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 4,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $77,619.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 14,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $223,631.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,888,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $472,343 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 164.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 643.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in MeiraGTx during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MeiraGTx by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGTX opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. MeiraGTx has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $29.23.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

