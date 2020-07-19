Argus Increases Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $60.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Argus from $48.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

MS stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

