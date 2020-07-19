Citigroup Increases Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $110.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $109.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s previous close.

ABT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.23.

NYSE:ABT opened at $99.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $175.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.51. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 514.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,965 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 20,063 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 41,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,462 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

