Brokerages Anticipate SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Brokerages predict that SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. SpartanNash posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $63,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,417.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SpartanNash by 55.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPTN opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $742.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 1.06. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

