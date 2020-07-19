Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) PT Raised to $17.00 at Citigroup

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Home Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares in the first quarter worth $34,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

