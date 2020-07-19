Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Raised to $60.00 at Barclays

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $675,692,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 79.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478,558 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 169.5% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,037 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 127.3% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,723,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,230 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 107.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,999,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,446 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

