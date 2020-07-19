Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Invests $33,000 in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $87.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Datadog has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $98.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $131.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $1,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 541,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,432,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 132,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $9,047,800.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,782,958 shares of company stock valued at $188,089,488. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

