Optimum Investment Advisors Buys New Holdings in Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Equinox Gold Cp by 4,347.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get Equinox Gold Cp alerts:

Shares of EQX stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. Equinox Gold Cp has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $11.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter.

EQX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Equinox Gold Cp in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equinox Gold Cp in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold Cp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

About Equinox Gold Cp

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Cp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold Cp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.