Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,479 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 17,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,375,000 after buying an additional 97,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 126,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 74,180 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $311,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $63,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,446 shares of company stock worth $8,907,136 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MXIM opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average of $57.26. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $73.52.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MXIM. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

