Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 9,500 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,245 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,131 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 116,194 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,373,792 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,530,429 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,080,000 after buying an additional 708,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,375,236 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $280,443,000 after buying an additional 2,474,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FCX. Barclays upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

