Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $72,000 Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.25 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Twitter from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Twitter from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.03.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $268,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,584 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,719 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

