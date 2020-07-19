Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $39,000 Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSTR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $576,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,399.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $751,742.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,234.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LSTR opened at $119.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.29 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

