Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $624,000 Stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 23.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 13.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

NYSE:BG opened at $43.06 on Friday. Bunge Ltd has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $59.65. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.01). The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

