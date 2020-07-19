Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,211 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 43.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 47.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPB opened at $49.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

