Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,409 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.4% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $202.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.60. The company has a market cap of $1,538.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.58.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

