Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is CFO4Life Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,124 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.9% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2,757.1% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 53,075 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,351,379 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $213,112,000 after acquiring an additional 79,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Microsoft by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,067,144 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,839,716,000 after acquiring an additional 915,103 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.58.

MSFT stock opened at $202.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.60. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1,538.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

