Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,018,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Silgan were worth $58,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at $32,666,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 28.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,315,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,245,000 after buying an additional 958,307 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $24,094,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 468,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after buying an additional 339,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,165,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,873,000 after buying an additional 210,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $176,415.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,644 shares of company stock valued at $590,731. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.48.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

