Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $279,000 in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WYND stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.95.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($1.48). Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $65.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 55,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $2,072,190.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 741,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,559,935.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

