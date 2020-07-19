Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $16.82 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,648 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.6% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after buying an additional 2,283,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after acquiring an additional 471,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $202.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.60. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,538.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.58.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

