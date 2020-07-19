A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,215 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.9% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after acquiring an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,720,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.58.

Microsoft stock opened at $202.88 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1,538.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

