Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s 2nd Largest Position

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,724 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 7.1% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after buying an additional 471,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $202.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $1,538.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.60. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Argus upped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.58.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

