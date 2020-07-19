State Street Corp Acquires 4,699 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,590,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.30% of Werner Enterprises worth $57,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WERN. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 82.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.93.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $46.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $592.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Chairman Clarence L. Werner sold 14,130,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $579,351,443.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Lynn Johnson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $194,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,141,411 shares of company stock valued at $579,823,515. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.