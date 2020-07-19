Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

In other news, Director Jodee A. Kozlak purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $7.56 on Friday. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.85.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.61 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 15.88%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.59.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.