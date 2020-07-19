Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 472,040 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 472,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 997.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF stock opened at $70.57 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $70.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

