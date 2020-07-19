Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $34.82 Million Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,247 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $34,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52,300.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,994,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,473,791,000 after purchasing an additional 454,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $1,500.84 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $211.00 and a 12 month high of $1,794.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,085.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $759.47. The company has a market cap of $278.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,686.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total transaction of $1,945,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,059,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total transaction of $418,734.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,139.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,048 shares of company stock worth $19,064,779 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $939.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $650.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $707.19.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

