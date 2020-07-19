Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 102,384 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,384 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $35,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,540.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,628,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074,570 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,646,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,601,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 962,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,462,000 after buying an additional 337,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,323,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,946,000 after buying an additional 215,937 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFG opened at $86.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

